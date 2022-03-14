Holiday bookings to the Balearics have risen by 16.1% over the past week, after having fallen by 3.2% during the previous week, according to TravelgateX, whose data indicate that they have risen by 225% compared to the same week last year and by 127.8% compared to 2020.



The Balearics accounted for 12.9 % of bookings made between 7 and 14 March via TravelgateX and is the fourth most popular destination, behind Andalusia (with 19.5 % of bookings), Catalonia (17.3 %) and the Canary Islands (17.2 %).

The majority of bookings through TravelgateX are for 2 to 5 day stay, 47.1% of total bookings.

44.8% of the bookings are made by couples and 25.7% by single people.

In terms of how far in advance bookings are being made, last minute bookings, even the day before travel, account for 9.3%.

25.1% booked more than 90 days in advance; 19% booked between 31 days and 60 days before the holiday. 9.2% booked between 4 and 7 days before travelling.

Domestic tourism is very strong accouting for 68.3% of the market, followed by the UK with 13.3% and way behind are the Germans with 2.4% followed by the Portuguese and Italians with 2% of the market.