The Balearic Minister for Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has appealed for "calm" in the face of the indefinite strike that began this morning by freight hauliers, which for now, she said, is not having "too much impact", and has assured that the supply of goods "is guaranteed".

Sánchez added: "This is not the best time to call protests or stoppages, it is a time to consider what we can do to get out of this situation and try to cushion the effects of this crisis".