The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 229 new cases of Covid and three more deaths taking the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,239.

The cumulative incidence rate for fourteen days stands at 437 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, up from the rate of 430 on Sunday.

By island, the accumulated incidence rate for two weeks in Mallorca is 463 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, 507 in Minorca, 260 in Ibiza and 193 in Formentera.

The positivity test rate is 15.3% and for the last seven days stands at 13%.

203 of the new cases have been detected in Mallorca, one in Ibiza and 25 without any specific geographical assignment. The ministry also reported that the number of new cases on Saturday, which was not provided, was 224.



962,913 people have been fully vaccinated which is 86% of the population aged over four.

Of this group, 464,857 people have had the booster vaccination.

Today there is no information about the situation in hospitals because the Ministry for Health has decided to provide updates only on Tuesdays and Fridays from now on.