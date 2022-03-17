MSC Fantasia is a Fantasia-class cruise ship owned and operated by MSC Cruises and serves as the lead vessel for the Fantasia class of ships. She entered service in December 2008 and ushered in a new generation of larger ships for MSC Cruises, becoming the largest ship to operate for MSC at the time of delivery. She was also the first vessel to feature the MSC Yacht Club, MSC Cruises ship within ship concept.

MSC Fantasia is the perfect mix of advanced technology, elegance and exclusive services. Her features include MSC Aurea Spa, MSC Yacht Club, 5 restaurants, 4 swimming pools, 12 Jacuzzis, coffee bars, shops, a children's area, a Formula 1 simulator and an interactive 4D cinema.

