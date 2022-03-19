The Balearics continues to top the holiday rankings and now Executive Traveller has just published its guide to the best luxury hotels on the Spanish Mediterranean coast and seven hotels in the Balearics have made the top ten.

They are: The St. Regis Mardavall in Mallorca, Belmond La Residencia, founded by Sir Rchard Branson and a magnet for the rich and famous in Mallorca, Finca Serena in Mallorca, BLESS Hotel in Ibiza, Can Faustino in Minorca, Cap Rocat in Mallorca and finally Nobu Hotel in Ibiza.

In first place came the W Barcelona in Barcelona.

So get packing for the Balearics.