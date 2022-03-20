On Sunday last week, Calvia police arrested two people after officers were attacked outside a pub in Magalluf.

The incident started just after 4am. Security personnel were asking people to leave as it was closing time. An argument broke out and there was then a fight inside the pub. It involved some twenty people said to be from the Son Banya shanty town in Palma. The pub, it would seem, is regularly frequented by Son Banya residents.

Security managed to calm things down as best they could and got people out of the pub. However, the fighting continued in the street. Police officers who went to the scene attempted to mediate but were themselves attacked.

Video images of what happened have now emerged.