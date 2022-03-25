The British are booking their summer holidays for Mallorca and the rest of the Balearics but they may be in for a bumpy flight.

France is installing a new air traffic control system and this is going to mean that many flights may have to use German airspace until the new French system is up and running and that could lead to flight delays.

Furthermore, concerns have already been raised about long queues at passport control at Palma airport as a result of Brexit.

All non-Spanish residents will have to have their passport stamped on entry and departure and opposition political parties are calling on the government to increase the number of immigration officers at key airports like Palma to prevent massive queues this summer.