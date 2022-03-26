More than one hundred workers at the Hotel Formentor have been affected by the hotel's closure since the end of 2020.

In December 2020, investment fund Emin Capital finalised the purchase of the hotel from the Mallorca-based Barceló Group. Within a matter of days, furniture and fixtures were sold off, with the proceeds going to local charities. Comprehensive redevelopment was planned for what will be a Five Star Grand Luxury hotel operated by the Canadian Four Seasons group.

The employees were placed on ERTE furlough terms, meaning that they are receiving a percentage of their salaries. They are now waiting for a renewed ERTE but are concerned about when the hotel will actually reopen.

There are two distinct projects for redevelopment. One is the interior of the hotel, the other involves new building in the hotel grounds. These two projects have required separate licences. Pollensa town hall expects to grant the licence for the hotel grounds' building over the next few days, the project having been given a favourable report by the environment ministry.

But there have been delays, employees saying that they were originally told that the reopening would be Easter 2023. Then it was June 2023. "Now, they aren't telling us anything," says one of the employees.

They appreciate that when they do finally get back to work, they will be receiving higher salaries than previously. But the ERTE terms could drag on longer than had been hoped. "All we want is to return to work as soon as possible."