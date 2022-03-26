In 2021, the number of fines issued to motorbike riders using the MA-10 main road in the Tramuntana Mountains increased by forty per cent to 530. The great majority of these fines were for speeding and were related to illegal races.

Several months ago, the Council of Mallorca, town halls and the Spanish government delegation in the Balearics announced a "common front" against races. These have been an issue for years. Apart from road safety concerns, they also generate a great deal of noise. Some of the bikes are souped up.

Measures adopted included a 60 kilometre per hour speed limit, road markings prohibiting overtaking, a reinforcement of Guardia Civil controls and the use of mobile speed radars.

The government delegate, Aina Calvo, says these measures have had a positive effect and are the result of coordination between various authorities. The president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, adds that the next challenge "is to put an end to the problem of engine noise". In this regard, the Council intends drafting ordinance that can be adopted as a bylaw by all town halls that are affected.