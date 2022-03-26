The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 376 new cases of Covid but no further deaths which means that the death toll stands at 1,257 since the start of the pandemic.

The cumulative incidence rate for the past 14 days stood at 531 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the same as on Friday, and the positivity test rate was 15.7%.

By island, the accumulated incidence rate for two weeks is 569 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 272 in Ibiza, 606 in Minorca and 277 in Formentera.

In Majorca, 287 new positive cases were detected and the number of people who have died from Covid is 1,023.

In Minorca, 38 cases were diagnosed and a total of 61 people have lost their lives to the virus.

In Ibiza there were 15 more cases and a total of 167 deaths, and in Formentera two new cases were reported and six people have died in total since the beginning of the pandemic.



To date, 986,456 people in the Balearics have been fully vaccinated and 990,400 have received the first dose.

Nearly half a million have received their third booster jab but the ministry for health is trying to convince more people to come forward.