Emergency teams battle a large fire which broke out in two refrigerated lorries and spread to an industrial building located in the Marratxí industrial estate near Palma. The incident occurred at around 21.00, according to the emergency services.

A large number of local police, Guardia Civil and firefighters were immediately mobilised and rushed to the scene because there is a fuel depot in the vicinity.

The officers cordoned off the area for safety reasons. Years ago, there was a fire in the same area that forced the evacuation of a school. The Guardia Civil will now take charge of the investigation to try to clarify whether the fire was intentional or not.

According to initial reports, no injuries were reported, although in the middle of the night the flames were visible from a great distance, which led to numerous calls from neighbours to the emergency services. The fire mainly affected the exterior of the industrial building.