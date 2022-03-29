Manacor's municipal services company, SAM, has raised a revised tender for beach lifeguard services. Valued at 1.8 million euros over three years, the specifications include provision of an inflatable boat with two lifeguards for monitoring the municipality's coves, such as Cala Varques. There hasn't previously been this sort of cover for the coves.

The award of the new contract is expected to be made early next month. The service will operate from May to October. Councillor Sebastià Nadal, vice-president of SAM, says that the schedules and frequencies of the boat service are yet to be determined, adding that "all the coves between Cala Varques and Cala Antena will be covered".

While the town hall is contracting out the lifeguard service, it will continue to have direct management of beach services (e.g. sunloungers). This system of management, Nadal states, "is here to stay". It was introduced last year.