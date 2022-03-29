The Balearics Health Ministry today reported four new deaths, taking the death toll to 1,261.

312 new cases have were also confirmed.

As of Monday, diagnostic tests will only be carried out on people with symptoms compatible with the coronavirus infection aged over 60 who have certain health problems that make them vulnerable or who work in high-risk environments such as health centres and care homes.

The positivity test rate of was 11.4%, lower than the average of 14.7% of the last week.

Of the new cases 226 were detected in Mallorca, 36 in Minorca, 20 in Ibiza and 5 in Formentera.

There were 25 unlocated positive cases because they were registered without geographical information.

The new diagnostic criteria will lower the incidence figures because only some of the symptomatic cases will be counted.

The cumulative incidence rate for 14 days in the Balearics was 513 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In Mallorca the average per 100,000 for the past two weeks stood at 558 cases, 534 in Minorca, 246 in Ibiza and 294 in Formentera.

A total of 969,146 people aged over over four have been fully vaccinated and 473,791 have the booster jab.