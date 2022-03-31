Despite agreements at national and regional levels regarding the price of fuel and contractual arrangements, there is a renewed threat of a strike by truckers in the Balearics.

The Balearic Goods Transport Association is a group of 22 businesses which recently split from the main employers group, the Balearic Transport Federation (FEBT). This association has announced that it will stage protests against the "unsustainable" situation in the sector. These are planned for April 11 to 13 and will include a march that will end by the Balearic government's Consolat de Mar headquarters.

The association's spokesperson, Francisco García, says that there is no intention to cause inconvenience to the public but insists that the agreements between the regional government and the (FEBT) do not solve problems in the sector. "The aid is not enough. It is a temporary remedy that avoids tackling the problem that has existed for years. What will happen from June 30 when the discount of 20 cents per litre of fuel ends?"

García adds that there has not been discussion of price regulation or the issue of subcontractors. Aid from the Spanish and Balearic governments has sought to "shut our mouths" but does not solve structural problems in the transport sector.

"We all know what will happen. The price of fuel will go up, then it will fluctuate, and it will be the small carriers who carry the can. We cannot work, knowing that we're going to incur losses."