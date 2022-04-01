The sunshine isle was literally put in the shade last month, according to the Palma Met Office. The number of sun hours in March fell by 60 percent to the lowest levels since records began.

Infact, the Palma Met Office said that last month Majorca was pretty poor weatherwise with cold temperaratures and grey skies, similar to northern Europe, rather than an island which is known for its blues skies.

And the bad weather continues today. These are the minimum temperatures.