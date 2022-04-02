The Balearic Ministry for Health reported 166 new cases of Covid today and confirmed the death of two more people taking the official Covid death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,286.

118 new cases have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 19 in Minorca, 15 in Ibiza, none in Formentera and 14 that have not been assigned to any island.

Since the pandemic began, 268,246 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Balearics.

The positivity test rate for the past week is 11.75% and 9.66% today.

The cumulative incidence rate for the past 14 days stands at 424 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 145 for the last week.

By islands, the cumulative incidence rate over two weeks is 466 in Mallorca, 412 in Minorca and 201 in Ibiza and Formentera.

969,937 people in the Balearic Islands have been fully vaccinated and 475,854 have received the booster dose.