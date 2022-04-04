The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 83 new cases of Covid but no new deaths, so the death toll remains at 1,286.

Today, 57 new cases were diagnosed in Mallorca, two in Minorca and five in Ibiza.

There were no new infections on Formentera, and there were 19 that have not been assigned to any island.

Since the pandemic began, 268,426 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Balearics.

The positivity test rate for the past week was 10.1%.

As for the cumulative incidence rate for the past 14 days, it was down to 377 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. By island, the AI14 was 416 in Mallorca, 354 in Minorca, 193 in Formentera and 175 in Ibiza.

The cumulative incidence rate for the past seven days was 113 cases per 100,000, confirming the downward trend.

By municipalities, the highest cumulative incidence rates are in Arta, with 939 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days (and 12 cases of Covid detected over the past week); Felanitx with 891 (and 64 new cases) and Maria de la Salut, with 847 (and six cases in the last week).



970,143 people have been fully vaccinated, 86.7% of the population and 476,088 people, 49.1% of the population, have been given the booster jab.