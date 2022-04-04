Agentes del FBI y de la Guardia Civil han intervenido varios documentos y dispositivos informáticos tras el registro llevado a cabo este lunes en el interior del yate ruso 'Tango'... https://www.cronicabalear.es/2022/la-guardia-civil-y-el-fbi-registran-en-palma-el-yate-ruso-tango/

04-04-2022Youtube: Crónica Balear

Spanish police who seized the superyacht, Tango in Palma. belonging to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg were acting pursuant to a U.S. seizure warrant, theU.S. Department of Justice said.

U.S. law enforcement officers aboard the yacht in Palma.

The vessel had violated U.S. bank fraud, money laundering, and sanction statutes, the DOJ said.

The agency added that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had also issued seizure warrants for some $625,000 associated with sanctioned entities held at nine U.S. financial institutions.

