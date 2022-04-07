Palma City Council will reinforce the police operation in the tourist areas of the municipality for the summer season with 120 extra officers and it will extend the hours of surveillance to 21 hours a day, from 10 am to 7 am the following day, announced Mayor José Hila, and the councillor for Citizen Safety, Joana María Adrover today.

The special operation, which will begin on the May 2 and end on October 23, will focus on the Playa de Palma, Cala Major and the city centre.

Both Hila and Adrover said that the summer reinforcements will not affect policing in the rest of the municipality. They also pointed out that the special deployment has been made possible thanks to the incorporation of the 101 new officers who have finished their training and will be operational in time.

The mayor stressed that the aim of the initiative, which will also reinforces the 092 emergency call room and the night patrol, "is to ensure that Palma continues to be a safe destination for both tourists and its inhabitants".





