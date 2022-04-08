The residents association for Ses Casetes des Capellans (Playa de Muro) is continuing with its legal battle against the Costas Authority. While much publicity has been given to three bar-restaurants affected by the Costas' refusal to grant concessions and by the interpretation of the 1988 Coasts Law, 22 cottages are also affected. Ultimately, their demolition could be ordered.

At a meeting on Wednesday, association representatives explained that legal defence will be based on the principle of communal property, which is protected under the Spanish Constitution.

Residents have begun to receive letters from the Costas Authority in response to a thousand submissions and challenges that were presented last year. Joan Álvarez, spokesperson for the association, says that residents are being helped to answer these letters. The responses will be based on the fact that the new demarcation adopted by the Costas implies that public domain invades communal good, when neither has precedence over the other; this is how the Constitution frames it. The residents of Capellans are being advised by the European association of those harmed by the Coasts Law.

At an extraordinary session of Muro council on Wednesday, the mayor, Miquel Porquer, explained that a new batch of submissions are being prepared with the assistance of a legal team specifically contracted for this matter. The town hall is also basing defence on the principle of communal good.