The pendemic may be easing and most travel restrictions have been lifted, but as a result of Covid and Brexit, Britons planning on travelling have to keep on top of all the small print.

After Spain's U-turn over non-vaccinated travellers last week, British travellers have been left confused after conflicting advice about travelling abroad near the end of their passport's expiration date has surfaced.

The Passport Office has warned people there could be a 10-week wait for a passport renewal, which has left some holidaymakers wondering how close to the expiry date they can travel. A tweet from the Passport Office on Monday (April 4) said: "Is your passport due to expire? You'll need to allow up to 10 weeks to process your passport application when applying from the UK."

ABTA states if you have a British Passport you will need to have at least three months left on your passport and it must have been issued within the last 10 years for you to be eligible to fly. When it comes to the time remaining on the passport, this depends on the country you are visiting and the company you are flying with.

For most European countries, such as Spain, HM Passport Office recommends that on the day you travel you have at least three months left on your passport.

But, the rules differ depending on the airline so check well in advance.