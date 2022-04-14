It has been a tradition since 1995 - the Royal Family have attended Easter Sunday mass at Palma Cathedral and spent a few days in Palma over the Easter period. In 2020 and 2021, this tradition was broken because of the pandemic. But the situation with the pandemic is now very different, and the Cathedral's capacity is back to one hundred per cent. However, the Royal Family are not due to attend, and no reason has been given as to why.

The Queen Mother, Sofia, is in Palma at present and may well attend the mass, but the Royal Household announced last week that there would be no official engagements at Easter.

It has been suggested that they simply want some family time together. Princess Leonor, who is at school in Wales, will be travelling to Madrid either today or on Friday. The Easter holiday at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major starts today, and the summer term begins on April 25.