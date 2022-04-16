Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

Ship of the day

Today's ship is: Norwegian Epic which is scheduled to dock today at 08.00 in Palma. She is due to depart today at 17.00.

Norwegian Epic is a cruise ship of the Norwegian Cruise Line built under that line's F3 Project by STX Europe Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. When built she was the third largest cruise ship in the world. She has a capacity for 4,100 passengers and 1,724 crew.

Norwegian Epic current cruise is 15 days, one-way from New York to Barcelona, themed as "Easter".

Also scheduled to arrive is Aidastella due to arrive at 5.00 and depart at 22.00.

AIDAstella current cruise is 7 days, round-trip Mediterrane Schatze Ab Mallorca, themed as "Comedy".

No other cruise ships are scheduled today in the other Balearic ports.

Here you will discover what is moored up. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days