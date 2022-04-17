Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

There are no cruise ships in port today.

Wind Star which is scheduled to dock tomorrow at 08.00 in Palma. She is due to depart today at 17.00.

Wind Star is a motor sailing yacht, sailing as a cruise ship for Windstar Cruises. She is one of an unusual class of only three vessels (MSY Wind Star, msy Wind Spirit and msy Wind Song), designed as a modern cruise ship but carrying an elaborate system of computer-controlled sails on four masts. She can carry 148 passengers and 90 crew members.

Wind Star current cruise is 25 days, one-way from Philipsburg St Maarten to Barcelona, themed as "Easter".

Ship of the day

Also scheduled to arrive is Seven Seas Splendor due to arrive at 8.00 and depart at 20.00.

Seven Seas Splendor current cruise is 14 days, one-way from Miami to Barcelona, themed as "Easter".

The Seven Seas Splendor started sailing in 2020. The Seven Seas Splendor is registered in Marshall Islands. The Seven Seas Splendor has 377 cabins. 100 percent of the staterooms on board have balconies. You can expect between 754 to 829 passengers on a typical sailing. This means that at the higher number (usually peak and holiday sailings) Seven Seas Splendor has a space ratio of 67.5. Seven Seas Splendor has 542 crew members on board. There are 2 passengers for every crew member on board.

Here you will discover what is moored up. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days