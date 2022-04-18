Plans for the sustainability, urban development and mobility of Palma over the next 20 years have already been drawn up and are on the verge of being approved. After years of processing, the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU), the Climate and Sustainable Energy Action Plan (PACES) and the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (PMUS) are in the final stages of processing.

"These are the three plans of this legislature, which outline the policies that affect the entire City Council and it's a long process,” said Consistory sources.

The General Plan, which develops the Ciutat Model area, is currently in the allegations phase and final approval is expected at the end of this year. With affordable housing and a sustained and sustainable growth, it plans to multiply social housing by eight and make 980 hectares of Palma's streets pedestrian and bike friendly. The humanisation of the city, sustainable mobility, the empowerment of a self-sufficient Palma to deal with the climate crisis and economic diversification are the other main axes.

In Environmental areas, the Climate and Sustainable Energy Action Plan aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 40 percent by cutting energy consumption by 32.5 percent and final energy consumption, that's been generated from renewable sources, by 32 percent.

The measures also include the promotion of the municipal energy marketer of Emaya, the replacement of more efficient and less polluting public transport vehicles, bonuses for less polluting vehicles and the creation of a Low Emission Zone, to meet the sustainable objectives of the European Union and the Balearic climate change law.

Future

The Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (PMUS) is valid from 2022 to 2030. It is structured in seven strategic lines with 40 measures to deal with the climate emergency. To this end, the role of pedestrians, bicycles and public transport will be promoted.

With a budget of 88 million euros, the 15-minute La Palma will be strengthened, public transport will be improved with new corridors, new bike lanes will be launched and the car park network will be expanded.

The Palma of the next 20 years has already been written on paper, now these plans for a greener city just need to be carried out.