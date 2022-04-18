The 13-year-old Ukrainian boy who was airlited by an air ambulance from Minorca on Sunday afternoon to Son Espases Hospital in Palma, after being run over by a vehicle in Arenal d'en Castell while he was riding a skateboard, is still under observation while doctors monitor his evolution and await the results of the latest tests.

The minor continues to be in a stable but serious condition in intensive care in Son Espases where he has been placed in an induced coma and the results of a CAT scan are being awaited in order to clarify the extent of the damage to his head.

The boy involved in the accident is a refugee from Ukraine who had arrived in Minorca about a month ago, along with his grandmother.