A man has died after being gored by a bull on the Can Ripoll estate near Inca.

An investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil to clarify the facts but apparently Biel Payeras was taking care of some cows when he was trampled by a bull and gored in the groin and abdomen.

The 76-year-old, who owned the Can Coric de Inca supermarket, on Calle Fray Juníper Serra called 061 for help, but he was haemorrhaging profusely and emergency services personnel were unable to save him.