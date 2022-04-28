Hotels in Mallorca did a roaring trade at Easter and it looks like business will be even better this weekend with demand from German tourists soaring.

Forecasts for May are even better than before the Covid pandemic and more than 90% of Mallorca’s hotels are aiming to be open for business from the end of this week. Tourism is clearly on the up and up.

The German and British tour operator employers, DRV and ABTA, expect Mallorca to have a historic summer season, with a gradual increase in occupancy levels from the second half of May.

“The forecasts of TUI Group CEO, Friedrich Joussen, are being fulfilled and Mallorca is on track to be even better than 2019, with very good accommodation and cruise activity figures. This positive situation was unthinkable two months ago,” said Ian Livesey, the TUI Director for mainland Spain, Andorra, Portugal and the Balearic Islands. Livesey, the Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM and the Balearic Transport Business Federation, or FEBT, agree that Easter was optimal, smashing even the most optimistic forecasts."

“May begins with 90% of hotels open, which is a percentage that couldn’t be reached last August and that says everything about how the season is going to go this year,” said FEHM. “In May and June 100% of hotels will be operational."

“The Costa Azul and Meliá Bellver are now open, which means 75 urban hotels in Palma are now operational and they have good occupation levels,” said Hotel Association of Palma & Cala Mayor Hotel Association President, Javier Vich. “April has been an unbeatable month in all aspects, with some hotels reaching 100% occupancy and many hotels are full from the beginning of May, thanks to high demand from German, Swedish, Danish, Central European, Swiss and French tourists."

“May is looking very good, but we still have to be very careful because of Covid-19 and what happens in the Russian-Ukrainian war,” warns FEBT President, Rafael Roig. “April has been better than 2019 in the Hotel Sector.”

“Competing destinations in Mallorca and the Mediterranean have registered an above average increase in tourist activity, which confirms that demand is high in the European source markets for holidays in Spain and Portugal,” said TUI Group.

“Mallorca will be the champion holiday enclave this summer because it is the haven destination that European families have chosen to spend their holidays,” according to Britain’s Jet2 and EasyJet Holidays and Germany’s Alltours, FTI, DER Touristik and Schauinsland Reisen.

That will be music to the ears of Restaurateurs and souvenir shop owners who are gearing up for a bumper summer season in Mallorca.