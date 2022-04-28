The number of Palma residents travelling in private cars has gone up from 62% to 74% since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a national survey by the Mobility Forum.

The Balearic capital now has the 3rd highest car use in Spain, after Toledo with 84% and Badajoz with 77%.

44% of Palma residents drive to the city centre, which is 10% more than the national average and up 12% compared to 2019.

60% of Palma residents prefer to walk, whereas 42% would rather take the bus, which is 7% less than 2019, but only 2 percent of those surveyed said they use public transport on a regular basis.



The survey found that 69% would like to drive an electric vehicle and 46% believe electric transport is an ideal way to get around the city.

13% of Palma residents use motorbikes, bikes or electric scooters, which is 5% more than in 2019, but 2% below the national average of 15%.



Only 20% of citizens car-share on a regular basis, or ever, which is 4% less than in 2019. 69% said they do it to save money, 43% for convenience and 22% for green reasons.