It's peak season for pollen which is bad news for those unlucky enough to suffer from allergies.

The President of the Spanish Society of Allergology & Clinical Immunology, Albert Oehling, has warned that the high pollen situation will continue at least until the end of May.

“The high pollen can cause sneezing, congestion, itchy eyes and nose, rhinitis, conjunctivitis and asthma-type problems and people should speak to an allergy specialist rather than self-medicate,” advises Dr Oehling.

More than 30% of the Balearic population suffers from some type of allergy, and food and mites are the two that are the most common.

With the pollen and cypress in February and March and mites in winter, we have pathology for the whole year and the only respite is in summer," explains Dr Oehling. "For that reason waiting lists are high and agendas are full.”

Unfortunately there are fewer allergy specialists in the Balearic Islands and there’s only one allergist in public health.

At the beginning of the year, SEAIC predicted a mild spring for pollen allergies in most of the country.

"The forecast is very different from the reality because it’s been wetter and colder than expected, with an abrupt change in temperature and we have yet to see how the removal of face masks will affect those who suffer from allergies,” said Dr Oehling. “I don't see big differences in pollen infections compared to other springs, but May is the worst month.”

‘Parietaria’ or ‘mollera rock’ grows on walls and is the most common pollen in Mallorca and olive trees, cypress trees and grass can also cause allergy problems.