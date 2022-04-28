Eight people have been hospitalised after a fire broke out at a house in Palma at dawn this morning.

Investigators believe a faulty appliance may be the source of the blaze, which started at around 0200.

When SAMU Emergency services arrived at number 68 Carretera de Valldemossa, they found 3 people in the house, including a 90-year-old woman who had to be treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The other seven people also suffered from smoke inhalation; two were admitted to Son Espases Hospital and the other five, who are police officers, were taken to private clinics.