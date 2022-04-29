Gràcia car park in Llucmajor has been closed since 2017 after heavy rains caused major construction problems.

The esplanade's retaining wall gave way, causing instability in the construction of the esplanade. The technical reported the appearance of cracks in the back wall and the pavement and there was a major crack in the middle of the parking area.

A 20 metre section of one wall and 26 of another completely fell apart and technicians closed the car park down whilst a solution was found.

The City Council has now approved a budget of 350,000 euros for repairs and work is expected to begin soon.

Just over 14,000 euros has been earmarked for drafting and updating the wall and 334,000 euros for repairs. The sanctuary is owned by the Bishopric of Mallorca.



"This is very good news for local residents,» said Culture Councillor, Xisca Lascolas. Hopefully we can soon get to Gràcia safely and the sanctuary can welcome residents and tourists who want to visit the resting place of the beloved Bishop Antoni Vadell at the foot of the Mare de Déu de Gràcia.»