A driver who was driving a stolen vehicle through Alcudia in the early hours of this morning crashed into a supermarket while fleeing from the Guardia Civil, who caught him at high speed and tried unsuccessfully to stop him. After the accident he left the scene on foot and could not be located.

According to police sources, the incident took place at around 3.45am on Avinguda Pere Mas i Reus. A patrol spotted the car driving at excessive speed in the area. When they tried to stop the car, far from stopping, the driver accelerated to avoid being stopped. Minutes later, he lost control of the car and ended up crashing into the door of the supermarket.

By the time the Guardia Civil reached the scene, the suspect had managed to flee without being located by the officers. On checking the details of the crashed vehicle, they were able to establish that it had been stolen three days earlier in Llucmajor.