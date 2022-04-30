A 29-year-old motorcyclist died early this morning in a motorbike accident in Son Moro, in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. According to the SAMU061, the young motorcyclist collided with a signpost and suffered severe polytraumatism and a cardiorespiratory arrest.

At accident happened at around six o'clock in the morning according to the the Emergency Medical Care Service (SAMU 061).

An advanced life-support ambulance was sent to the scene of the accident but despite the rapid reaction of the emergency services and the efforts of the paramedics the motorcyclist died at the scene of the traffic accident.

The Guardia Civil is now investigating the causes of the incident.