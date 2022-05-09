The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported a total of 117 new Covid cases and no deaths, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 277,154 and the death toll to 1,358, while the incidence rate has dropped from 253 cases for 14 days.

Mallorca has registered 84 positive cases, Minorca has recorded seven, Ibiza six and Formentera none. For the rest (20) there is no island or municipality of residence.

The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 252.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate is 14.05 percent for seven days.

By islands, the one with the highest incidence is Mallorca, with 259.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Minorca (249.1), Formentera (247.7) and Ibiza (214.6).

By municipalities, Banyalbufar, Es Migjorn Gran, Escorca and Estellencs have not registered any new cases over the past two weeks, while Palma has the highest number of positive cases (518) over the last 14 days.