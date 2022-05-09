Mallorca has registered 84 positive cases, Minorca has recorded seven, Ibiza six and Formentera none. For the rest (20) there is no island or municipality of residence.
The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 252.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate is 14.05 percent for seven days.
By islands, the one with the highest incidence is Mallorca, with 259.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Minorca (249.1), Formentera (247.7) and Ibiza (214.6).
By municipalities, Banyalbufar, Es Migjorn Gran, Escorca and Estellencs have not registered any new cases over the past two weeks, while Palma has the highest number of positive cases (518) over the last 14 days.
