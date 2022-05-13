Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts in a car on the day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show Platinum Jubilee Celebration in Windsor, Britain, May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville | TOBY MELVILLE
Queen Elizabeth has been pictured smiling and laughing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, days after missing the State Opening of Parliament due to mobility issues.
The fact that Mrs Queen is not quite as spritely as she was and has to limit her diary according to compensate is to be expected. That being the fact, given the choice of a nice day out in the country, in the fresh air with her beloved horses and surrounded by her people or sitting in parliament talking to politicians, well what would you choose, I know what I would. The good lady has done her bit she need to enjoy the rest of her days and let her young uns carry the load more.