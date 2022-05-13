Queen Elizabeth has been pictured smiling and laughing at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, days after missing the State Opening of Parliament due to mobility issues.

Wearing sunglasses and a navy cardigan-style top, she chatted to several people - believed to be officials - from the window of her Range Rover.

She appeared in good spirits as she entered the showground as members of the public held up their phones to take a picture.

Several of the Queen's horses are understood to be appearing at the event, which sees the animals put through their paces in a parade ring.