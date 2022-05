Three men were slightly injured late this morning when the roof of a villa in Magalluf collapsed while they were carrying out building work on the property. Two of the workers were rushed to a private clinic.

The incident took place just before noon. The three bricklayers were working on the roof of the building, located on Avenida Notario Alemany, when it collapsed.

Patrols from the Guardia Civil, the Calvia Local Police, firemen from the Santa Ponsa and several ambulances rushed to the the scene.

After assessing the injuries to the victims they decided to transfer two of them to the Rotger Clinic in Palma.

Several municipal architects also went to the scene of the incident to assess the damage to the house.