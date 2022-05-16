A 39-year-old Spanish woman has been injured but is said to be in a stable condition, after suffering a traffic accident on the Selva-Campanet road, just at the entrance of Moscari.

The accident took place at around 1 p.m. today when, for reasons that are still under investigation, the woman lost control of the van, crashed into the pavement and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its side and fire fighters had to cut the driver free.

The local police of Selva, the Guardia Civil, an ambulance carrying paradmedics and the fire fighters were quickly on the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital in Inca. The driver claims that she does not remember anything about what happened.

Initial investigations suggest that driver was distracted for a moment. The road was closed to traffic for a few hours until a tow truck removed the vehicle from the road.