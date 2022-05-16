The accident took place at around 1 p.m. today when, for reasons that are still under investigation, the woman lost control of the van, crashed into the pavement and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its side and fire fighters had to cut the driver free.
The local police of Selva, the Guardia Civil, an ambulance carrying paradmedics and the fire fighters were quickly on the scene.
The woman was taken to hospital in Inca. The driver claims that she does not remember anything about what happened.
Initial investigations suggest that driver was distracted for a moment. The road was closed to traffic for a few hours until a tow truck removed the vehicle from the road.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.