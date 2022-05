Tickets for the Bryan Adams So Happy It Hurts tour in Spain go on sale from Wednesday (May 18).

There are five concerts in all, one of them in Mallorca. This is on Sunday, July 17 at Golf de Andratx; it is one of a series of Legends VIPs dates. The other concerts are in Cadiz, Illescas, Valencia and Vigo.

The website - https://www.doctormusic.com - will go live for sales at 10.00 (CET).