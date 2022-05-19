The former king, Juan Carlos, will arrive in Spain on Thursday and will stay until Monday, when he will meet King Felipe, Queen Sofia and other members of the family at the Zarzuela Palace before returning to Abu Dhabi.

Juan Carlos will first go to Sanxenxo (Pontevedra) to attend regattas and will stay at the home of his friend, Pedro Campos. On Monday, he will go to Madrid for the family reunion.

His return after almost two years of living in Abu Dhabi is part of the former king's desire to "frequently travel to Spain to visit family and friends", and organise his personal life and his place of residence in a private manner. He stated this in a letter to his son, King Felipe. The meeting at the Zarzuela Palace will be with the King, Queen Sofía and other members of the family, without specifying all the people who will attend.

His return to Spain was paved once the Supreme Court Prosecutor's Office decided on March 2 to archive investigations into his alleged irregular overseas business. Following the decision of the prosecutors to close the case, Juan Carlos communicated his desire to return to Spain by letter to King Felipe a few days later.