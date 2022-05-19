Meet the family who have moved from Britain and are now growing lavender at their rural Mallorca home. Discover the joys and pitfall of this venture in an interview by Vicki McLeod.

Not a lot of people know this! Mallorca is the favourite honeymoon destination in South Korea. Humphrey Carter meets a Korean blogger who is putting her mind and Seoul into giving the island the best possible promotion.

The changing face of Magalluf: Curbs on booze and bad behaviour and a new promenade. Jason Moore interviews the Mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodriguez.

Sarah Forge reviews the top stories of the week from TIE residence cards to unvaccinated travel.

Our restaurant critic Andrew Valente reviews a Chinese restaurant which has something for everyone.

Enjoying Mallorca by Andrew Ede charts the history of Cala Millor.

Anna Nicholas gives her take on the Eurovision song contest.

Jessika Elkman tries a Thai restaurant which will suit you.

Updates from the north of the island and Soller from Andrew Ede and Shirley Roberts.

Frank Leavers thinks outside the box with his regular TV column.

And of course our crosswords and puzzles and lots more.

The Mallorca Bulletin on sale for two euros across the island from tomorrow.