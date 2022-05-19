The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 262 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 279,475 and the number of deaths to 1,401.

Mallorca has registered 180 new cases, Minorca 14, Ibiza 35 and Formentera none. For the rest (33) there is no island or municipality of residence.

As of today, the accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 225.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate is 14.95 percent for seven days.

By island, the one with the highest incidence rate is Ibiza, with 262.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Formentera (230.6), Mallorca (223.8) and Minorca (182.4).

By municipalities, Ariany, Lloret de Vistalegre, Deya, Sencelles, Banyalbufar, Vilafranca de Bonany, Campanet, Alaró, Llubí, Fornalutx, Artà, Es Migjorn Gran and Escorca have not registered any cases over the past two weeks, while Palma is the one with the highest number of positive cases (481) over the past 14 days.