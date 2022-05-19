A couple, made up of a 33-year-old Spanish man and a 31-year-old woman of Guatemalan origin, have been arrested in Palma for assaulting each other during an argument over money and alcohol.

The man was arrested on Wednesday accused of ill-treatment, while she was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of serious injury.

After receiving a tip-off about the incident, police went to the couple's house in Palma. The man was waiting on the landing and was covered with blood. He told the officers that the woman, who was in the house, had just stabbed him in the back with a knife.

On entering the house, the police officers saw the woman, who told them that her partner was an alcoholic and that he had asked her for money to buy more drinks, which she refused, and an argument ensued. According to her version, the man went to the kitchen to get her partner's bag and she tried to stop him.

The man assaulted her and fell to the floor, she then apparently picked up a kitchen knife and plunged it into his back. The woman told the officers that it is not the first time that he has acted violently towards her.

She said that she sleeps with a pair of scissors on her bedside table to prevent him from attacking her when he comes home drunk, according to the police. After being arrested, the man was taken by ambulance to Palma's Son Espases hospital, where he needed stitches, while his partner was taken to another medical centre for treatment.