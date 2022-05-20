The 14-day incidence rate in the Balearics has dropped to 220 cases and 218 new cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Balearic Ministry for Health taking the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic to 279,678 and the number of deaths to 1,401.

Mallorca has registered 156 positive cases, Minorca 15, Ibiza 28 and Formentera one. For the rest (18) there is no island of residence.

The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 220.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity rate is 14.83 percent for seven days.

By island, the one with the highest incidence rate is Ibiza, with 267.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Formentera (239.2), Mallorca (217.7) and Minorca (173).

By municipalities, Ariany, Lloret de Vistalegre, Deya, Sencelles, Banyalbufar, Vilafranca de Bonany, Campanet, Alaró, Llubí, Fornalutx, Es Migjorn Gran and Escorca have not registered any cases for two weeks, while Palma is the one with the highest number of positive cases (481) in the last 14 days.