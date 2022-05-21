Late on Friday, a team of divers managed to remove the net from the ten-metre-long whale, which had been sighted around a mile off Cala Millor shortly before 2pm on Friday afternoon. The whale's movements were being monitored by the Palma Aquarium Foundation, Maritime Safety and the regional government's Cofib consortium, and they set up a rescue operation.
Divers from Skualo Porto Cristo and Albatros de Cala Bona used cutting equipment to free the whale.
