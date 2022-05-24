Photo: Joan Llado.

Its location is one of the best kept secrets on the island but the Love Island home is set for the new series of the ITV dating show. ITV bosses decided to ditch the old house at the end of the last series and now the new Mallorcan style farmhouse is ready for filming. Love Island is expected to start production next month.

"How do you fancy enjoying your very own long hot summer of romance? Love Island will be back in 2022, and we're looking for lively singles from across the country to take part. So what are you waiting for? Get grafting and apply now Once again our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa, in the hope of finding love. But to stay on the island, they need to couple up – and more importantly – win the hearts of the public," says an article on the Love Island website as the search for contestants got underway.