The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 229 new cases of covid, while the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 208 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The positivity test rate is 13.3% and the official death toll from the pandemic remains at 1,401.

Of the new cases detected, 167 have been diagnosed in Mallorca, 19 in Ibiza, 14 in Minorca and 2 in Formentera. In addition, 27 positive cases have been recorded without geographical information.

As for the cumulative incidence rate by island, in Mallorca there are 203 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the last two weeks, 275 in Ibiza, 139 in Minorca and 230 in Formentera.

973,095 people have been fully vaccinated, 87% of those aged over 4 years and 480,292 people have received booster doses.