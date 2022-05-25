Death toll from the pandemic remains at 1,401. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 229 new cases of covid, while the cumulative incidence rate for 14 days stands at 208 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
