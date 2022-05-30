The Soller Mountain Rescue unit rescued a woman this morning with a fractured right ankle in the vicinity of Cala Deya.

The 112 emergency teams were alerted to the accident at around 7 am. The woman, a 31-year-old Portuguese national, was hiking with several other people along the Camí des Pintors.

Along the route she sprained her right ankle and was unable to continue. The victim's companions immediately alerted the emergency services, who alerted the Soller fire brigade.

The firefighters rushed to the scene and carried the woman on a stretcher from Cala Deya to Camí de Son Beltran.

According to sources from the Mallorca fire brigade, the rescue was completed at 8.30 am. An ambulance immediately rushed the hiker to Palma's Son Espases hospital, where she was treated for a broken ankle.