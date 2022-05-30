It may have seemed a good idea at the time, but it all ended in the hands of the police in Palma.

The National Police have arrested a man who forcibly kissed a woman in a restaurant in Palma and assaulted the officers who chased him after he fled the scene when they proceeded to arrest him.

According to the National Police, the 45-year-old man, who may have thought he was having a bit of a laugh, is now accused of alleged sexual assault and assault on authority.

The incident took place last Saturday at around 0.20 am in a restaurant in the Jaime III area of the capital, where the woman was celebrating with family and friends.

While the woman was chatting with her friends, the man, who was not part of the group, approached her, grabbed her by the head and, despite her resistance, managed to kiss her.

She reproached him for his action and demanded that the police be called, but the assailant left the restaurant.

A patrol car which happened to be the vicinity went to the scene, and witnesses told officers who the aggressor was and that he was still in the vicinity.

The police soon caught up with him, at which point he attacked them, but he was eventually detained and arrested.