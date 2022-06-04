The 26-year-old Briton on trial in Palma for the killing of a fellow Briton in Ibiza in July 2018 has been cleared of murder but been found guilty of manslaughter.

The trial by jury at the Provincial Court started on Monday and ended on Friday. The defence lawyer had argued from the outset that there had been no motive for murder, the prosecution having accused him of premeditated murder.

At a party in Sant Antoni in July 2018, he punched another man, identified as Harry, several times, claiming that this had been in self defence. Witness evidence disputed a prosecution claim that he had continued to hit Harry once he had fallen to the floor.

The prosecution had sought a sentence of eighteen years for murder. It has now reduced its demand to four years for manslaughter, the jury having considered proven that there was no motive and no intention to end the life of the victim.